A mother called the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday after finding a video on her daughter’s phone of a female being assaulted while a crowd of people watched.
The police officer answering the call spoke with the complainant. The fight had taken place at Williams’ Hillside Apartments on Nov. 9, 2019, between two unknown females.
