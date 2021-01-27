A caller who had been unable to reach her daughter contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday requesting a welfare check.
An officer was told by the caller that she had last spoken with her daughter at 11 a.m. She had been in contact with her daughter all morning and thought it was strange that the phone was turned off. She had checked at her daughter’s apartment but had not received an answer. She did not think her daughter was in danger but wanted to be informed if she was found.
