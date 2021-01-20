A mother who had been dealing with an ongoing issue of traffic passing her child’s school bus at high rates of speed on West Lincoln Avenue contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday.

The complainant requested extra patrol in the area and provided the police with the most crucial period of time.

The bus company was notified. They spoke with the parent and made a plan with her. They will be using caution lights and not a stop arm in the future because of the traffic that was confused by what to do in the area.

