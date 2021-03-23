A Fergus Falls resident reported to law enforcement Saturday that her adult teenage son had not returned home.
The Fergus Falls police officer responding to the call found there were no concerns about his welfare.
The officer spoke with the son who said he was staying with a friend because he was tired of the drama at home. He told the officer he had a good support system of friends.
The police informed the mother of his whereabouts.
