Extra patrol was arranged Tuesday after a boy ran away from a group home. The boy’s mother suspected her son would attempt to take money from her.
The mother told a Fergus Falls police officer that if her son showed up she would not let him in the house but instead would call the police. She said that before running away from the group home her son had asked her about cash he knew she once kept in the house. When asked if the boy would harm her to get cash she said she did not know what he or the other males in his company might do for money.
