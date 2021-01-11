The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Sunday at 12:06 a.m. from the parent of a 21-year-old woman.
The complainant stated the daughter had gone on a date and was not answering calls placed on her cellphone. The complainant feared she was in danger or distress.
The complainant was reminded the daughter was considered an adult. The police advised the mother to call law enforcement if she was contacted by her daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.