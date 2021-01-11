The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call Sunday at 12:06 a.m. from the parent of a 21-year-old woman.

The complainant stated the daughter had gone on a date and was not answering calls placed on her cellphone. The complainant feared she was in danger or distress.

The complainant was reminded the daughter was considered an adult. The police advised the mother to call law enforcement if she was contacted by her daughter.

