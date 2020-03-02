Wadena County Dispatch received a 911 call Saturday at approximately 1:24 p.m. reporting a snowmobile crash on the Crow Wing River just north of the Wahoo Valley Bar & Grill.
The caller stated CPR was in progress. Law Enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene and provided medical care to the injured party.
Once on scene, it was learned that the snowmobile driver, Paul Weston Peterson, age 18, of Motley, had just been at the Wahoo Valley Bar & Grill with his family and they were leaving the establishment to continue riding snowmobile. Peterson took off before the rest of the riders. His father found him crashed less than a minute later.
Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Peterson was pronounced dead on scene. He was riding a 2000 Polaris 600XSSP at the time of the crash. He was wearing a helmet and alcohol did play a part in the tragedy.
It was his first time riding a snowmobile. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Staples Ambulance, Staples First Responders, North Air Care, Brenny Funeral Home, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and K&K Towing.
