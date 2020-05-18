A Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on County Road 15 Sunday in Orwell Township left the road as it approached a curve near County Road 86.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, road conditions were dry when the 30-year-old operator, Tyler Charles Umlauf of Fergus Falls, entered the ditch on the north side of the highway. Umlauf was not injured. His passenger, 21-year-old Elsie Paige Hanson of Fergus Falls, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Umlauf was wearing a helmet. Hanson was not.

