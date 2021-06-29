A motorcyclist called 911 in Douglas County on Tuesday, June 22 at approximately 9:21 p.m. to report a motorcycle crash on County Road 108 NW north of Brandon.
The person reported they were riding their motorcycle westbound on County Road 108 with another couple, who had crashed their motorcycle in the south ditch. The caller reported that the male operator was injured and also said they were unsure if the passenger was breathing.
Douglas County Deputies, the State Patrol, Brandon First Responders, North Ambulance, and LifeLink III responded. The male operator was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Jeanine Cheri Kirscht, 49, of Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. The couple were not wearing helmets. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
