A Henning rider was injured Friday at 200th Street and County Highway 5 while laying a motorcycle down to avoid a collision with a semi.
The rider sustained minor injuries and was transported by Henning ambulance to a residence in Henning, then taken to Perham Health by a private vehicle.
