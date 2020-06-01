Two motorcycle riders reported the driver of a black Mazda 6 without plates made threatening handgun gestures at them Sunday on West Lincoln Avenue.
According to information given to the Fergus Falls Police Department, the Mazda allegedly came close to rear-ending one of the motorcycles.
Descriptions of the driver and his passenger were provided but police were unable to locate the vehicle.
