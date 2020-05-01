A motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries near the intersection of Church Road and County Highway 40 according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Three deputies responded after the motorcycle, westbound on County Highway 40, was unable to avoid a running deer and struck the animal in the hindquarters.
The rider was transported to Tri-County Healthcare.
