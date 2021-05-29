A motorist traveling on County Highway 19 near the intersection of 510th Street apparently collided with a cow that wandered onto the roadway. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26 and learned that the vehicle was going southbound on County Highway 19 when they struck the cow. The person claimed to have no injuries at the time, but stated to a deputy that they were going to go to the hospital. 

The cow’s owner was notified, and a state accident report would be completed regarding the incident.

 

