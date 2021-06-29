A motorist near the intersection of State Highway 210 and Redwood Lane contacted and Redwood Lane contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 1:05 p.m. about an older gold Chrysler Town & Country van being driven by a male who was apparently honking their horn at the other motorist for an unknown reason.
The complainant was also concerned that the other driver was following them because when they turned off of the street they were driving on the other vehicle kept traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue from downtown out to Redwood Lane. An officer who was dispatched was not able to locate the vehicle, but the motorist was able to give them a description of the suspect.
