A motorist traveling near the intersection of State Highway 210 and County 35 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday about another vehicle driving erratically and making facial gestures.
The motorist reported that a white Chevy pickup truck, with what appeared to be some kind of red coloring, that looked like blood on the tailgate. The motorist stated that the male stared at them awkwardly and then proceeded to run a stop sign, heading west on Highway 210. A responding deputy checked between Fergus Falls and Underwood, and the registered owner's address, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
