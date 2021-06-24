A caller reported a motorist in a red PT Cruiser to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office for possibly being under the influence of something after watching the driver rifle through the vehicle for a period of time.

The PT Cruiser was parked at a truck stop near U.S. Highway 59 in the south parking lot. After a deputy arrived to investigate it was learned the motorist had broken their key off in the ignition and had been attempting to get it out. While the deputy was there a family member of the motorist arrived to pick them up. 

Load comments