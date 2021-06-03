An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputy issued a warning on Friday, May 28 to a motorist for coming to a complete stop and then accelerating.
The report stated the driver came to a full stop in the northbound lane of State Highway 78, paused there, then accelerated fast. After being pulled over the driver told the deputy they were testing performance features on the vehicle.
