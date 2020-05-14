A caller on Kort Road reported Tuesday that a riding lawn mower had been stolen from the residence owned by his father’s deceased first cousin.
The caller told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that he did not know if the residence itself had been broken into or if anything else was missing.
The deputy who answered the call for found the lawn mower was two years old and hidden under a blue tarp. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime in the previous 4-5 days.
