The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to multiple calls to a residence on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
On Saturday, the police responded to a report of a woman throwing a cup full of milk at her son. An officer spoke with the individuals and discovered the disturbance between the two was due to the mother moving out and the son’s drinking. Both individuals had conflicting statements, but there was no evidence of assault and the parties were asked to separate and not engage with each other.
On Sunday, the mother called the police reporting that her son hit her and stole her cigarettes.
According to the report, the officer arrived and arrested Cynthia Christy and issued a citation for assault.
