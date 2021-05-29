Fergus Falls police responded to a collision involving a deer on East Fir Avenue and Water Plant Road at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
A motorist was traveling eastbound on Fir Avenue when a deer came out of the ditch by Brenvei Drive and was struck with the front end of the vehicle. Only minor damage occurred to the front end of the vehicle and the deer survived and left the area.
In a later call at 12:51 p.m, a motorist traveling eastbound near the 1300 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported to police that a deer came from the north and tried to jump over their truck. The deer did hit the windshield, then flung around to the driver’s side of the vehicle, smashing out a rear driver’s side small window and also causing a dent to the cab. Police say that the person sustained minor hand injuries in the incident.
