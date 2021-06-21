A report came into Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, June 16 at approximately 5:41 a.m. about a Chevy or Dodge van that ran over multiple geese.
The caller informed police that dead geese were still lying on Vernon and Burlington avenues. Police were unable to locate the vehicle. City crews were contacted and did respond to pick up the deceased animals.
