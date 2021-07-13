The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls between Friday and Sunday about grass fires in the county.
On Friday, law enforcement received calls from the 37000 block of Krueger Loop, the intersection of County Highway 123 and State Highway 108, the 19000 block of County Highway 57, the intersection of County Highway 118 and U.S. Highway 59, and the 300 block of North State Street in Elizabeth.
On Sunday, deputies responded to a grass fire on 33000 block of Wildwood Drive.
All fires were contained.
