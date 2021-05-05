A resident living on Junius Avenue reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Saturday, May 1, that they had received a call from an unknown California phone number reporting issues with a credit card, and requesting payment to rectify the problem with Walmart gift cards.
Police say at this time there is no monetary loss because of the scam but the resident possibly gave out their Social Security number. A family member agreed to help the person review credit card and online retail accounts, and police provided additional info for the resident about identity theft.
Another Fergus Falls resident on Saturday received an email from a company purporting to be Amazon regarding a purchase that they didn’t make. The email contained a supposed order confirmation for a 63-inch Samsung television set. The complainant stated to police that the order never took place. The person also spoke with a supposed customer service number provided in the email who hung up on the complainant. The resident did not give out any personal info in the scam attempt.
In a separate incident a resident living on Baird Avenue reported a “Microsoft scam” on Saturday which involved buying Apple gift cards. Police say in this case, the complainant was not out any money and caught it in time and reported the scam to police.
