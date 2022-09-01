A former Elbow Lake man has been convicted in a decades-old brutal murder cold case in Hennepin County Court.
Jerry Westrom, 56, of Isanti, has been convicted of 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder of Jeanie Ann Childs, 35, in Minneapolis in June of 1993.
Childs was stabbed 65 times in the brutal attack that prosecutors said moved from room to room in a south Minneapolis apartment in — the scene of the crime.
According to the original court complaint filed in February 2019, in 2018, investigators consulted with a genealogist who had worked with law enforcement on another cold case where genealogy assisted with the development of a suspect.
Court records also state that a DNA sample that was recovered from the scene and found to be of unknown origin was entered into a public genealogy website. Information derived from that search coupled with additional genealogical searching led to Westrom.
Through investigation by law enforcement, it was subsequently learned that Westrom had lived in the Twin Cities metro area from Apr. 9, 1991, to Dec. 31, 1993. Additionally, records showed contacts with law enforcement related to prostitution, including a conviction Westrom had received for solicitation in February 2016.
After his arrest, investigators met with Westrom, who agreed to speak with them after having been read his rights. He denied having been at the apartment complex, denied having been in the apartment, denied recognizing Childs and denied having had sex with any women in Minneapolis in 1993.
Prosecutors were armed with a plethora of circumstantial evidence in the case, including DNA that was collected from a napkin that Westrom had thrown into the trash can at a hockey game.
The court complaint also states that when Westrom was confronted with the DNA evidence available to investigators at the time of arrest, he indicated he had no knowledge as to why his DNA would be present at the scene.
Westrom had been free on bail while the case worked its way through the courts, but immediately after the verdict was read, Westrom was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Westrom, through his attorney, is appealing the verdict.
