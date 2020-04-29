A muskrat paid a visit to the Casey’s store on East Vernon Avenue Tuesday prompting a staff member to call the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The furry animal had managed to get itself trapped in a fence near a dumpster. After a police officer arrived, the muskrat was “escorted” off Casey’s property and animal control was alerted.
