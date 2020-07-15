A small mystery ensued Monday after the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a boat located near Pleasure Park Road.
There was no one on the boat but there was a cell phone aboard that was playing music through a speaker. The person contacting the sheriff’s office expressed concern that the operator of the boat may have fallen overboard.
A deputy discovered a male and female had left the watercraft to go for a swim and had forgotten to throw out an anchor. The wind had blown the craft away.
The undamaged boat was returned to the owners. The male and female occupants were cited for underage liquor consumption.
