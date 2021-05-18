A resident near the intersection of Main Street and Cable Tower Road reported on Sunday that they had discovered a nail in their tire, and they believed it was put there intentionally. 

Upon further investigation by an officer, it was determined that a traffic counter was laying in the road and the complainant had actually run it over. Police say the nail holding the counter down went into the right front tire. The officer assisted the resident by helping them get to a tire retailer locally, so they could get their tire fixed.

