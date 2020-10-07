An Otter Tail County deputy responded to an unusual call of suspicious activity on State Highway 108 near 220th Avenue at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol took the lead in the investigation when a naked female painted blue was observed posing in the middle of the highway while another female took pictures of her.
