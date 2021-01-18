Wet road conditions Saturday contributed to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 approximately 9 miles northwest of Fergus Falls.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Ison Shearer, a 60-year-old man from Naytahwaush, was in the eastbound lane on I-94 when his 2009 Pontiac Vibe spun out while changing lanes striking a median cable barrier.
Shearer was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. Beyer’s Towing and Rothsay Rescue joined the State Patrol at the accident site. Shearer’s injuries were believed to be nonlife-threatening.
Shearer was properly belted at the time of the accident. No alcohol was involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.