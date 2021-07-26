The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a near drowning of two people on Sunday at approximately 7:26 p.m. near a dam at County Highway 72, near the Zorbaz bridge. The sheriff’s office says a juvenile female was swimming near the dam when she was sucked under the water at a bypass. A juvenile male went to help her and was also sucked into the bypass. The female was eventually ejected by the force of the water, while the male was stuck and struggling to keep his head above water.
A witness that was on a nearby dock observing the situation, took action and was able to pull the juvenile male out of the bypass. The two juveniles received minor scrapes and cuts and were able to walk away from the incident. Along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, OTCS Water Patrol, MN DNR, Battle Lake PD, Battle Lake Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s office is warning residents and visitors that water conditions are dangerous due to low water levels. They have also reached out to area businesses, resorts and area lake associations. The sheriff’s office says signs are now posted on the bridge cautioning against any swimming there, and advise people to use extreme caution if they choose to do so anyway. Dams and spillways should be avoided by swimmers as there are hidden and unknown hazards.
