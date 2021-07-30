Fergus Falls police received a call from a resident on South Mill Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday about an earlier incident at 3:30 a.m. that allegedly occurred involving the resident’s air conditioning unit. The resident’s neighbor allegedly knocked on their door and window several times, and then attempted to remove their air conditioner because they thought it was on fire. The resident stated to police that there was no issue with the air conditioner. Police said that no damage or crime occurred from the neighbor’s actions. However, they stated that there appears to be ongoing issues between the resident and the neighbor. The resident was advised to contact their landlord and was told about the harassment/restraining order process.
