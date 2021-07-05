A resident in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue at approximately 11:47 p.m. on June 29, reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department that a neighbor would not move their vehicle to allow the complainant’s vehicle out of a driveway.
When an officer arrived at the property the neighbor who was blocking the driveway refused to move their car out of the way, and insisted that the complainant drive their vehicle around the house and through a yard to get to the street. The officer advised the complainant that law enforcement could not force the other person to move their car because it was on private property.
In a later call to police at approximately 1:35 a.m. the same complainant contacted them again to report that the person who had refused to move their car earlier, and the person’s friends were intentionally stomping on the floor to disturb them and some minors that were living there. The complainant told an officer that they confronted the neighbor and their friends after they heard them threatening to damage the person’s car. The officer advised the complainant not to confront the person directly but instead to call law enforcement if needed.
