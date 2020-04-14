Suspicious activity was reported Monday by a complainant’s neighbor.
The strange behavior involved reckless shooting, stalking and possible drug use.
According to information provided to an Otter Tail County deputy the suspect had been shooting across an open field and into a tree line near his residence.
