A report of a neighbor who installed security cameras pointed directly at another neighbor’s residence prompted a call to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday. The complainant reported cameras are pointed at their driveway and garage areas, the front door, bedroom window, and backyard fenced gate. The complainant was concerned about this being a violation of their privacy, with the biggest area of concern, being one camera pointed at a bedroom window. The caller told police that they would like to have the cameras removed. An officer spoke with the neighbor who stated that they put the cameras up due to ongoing issues with the complainant. The neighbor allowed an officer to view the cameras and after agreed to reposition the cameras to view less of the complainants property.
Also in a related call a few minutes later, one of the neighbors stated that the other was using farm grade chemicals on their own lawn, and parts of the caller’s lawn.The neighbor previously told them it was illegal to use the type of chemical in use within city limits due to its toxicity. The complainant told law enforcement that because of this incident, along with finding antifreeze-soaked bread chunks in their backyard last Friday, that the neighbor is trying to poison their animals. An officer spoke with the neighbor and they had no further information on what type of chemical was sprayed. The complainant suspects the neighbors of leaving the antifreeze-soaked bread on their property due to ongoing issues with them. An officer spoke with the neighbor and they denied knowing anything about the bread.
