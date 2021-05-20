An area resident stopped into the Otter Tail County Law Enforcement Center in Ottertail on Tuesday to obtain advice about another neighbor’s property, where multiple buildings are being stored, in Friberg Township. 

The neighbor claimed the buildings are creating an eyesore for neighbors and inquired if anything could be done. A deputy told the complainant that nothing could be done with the information provided. In the report the sheriff’s office stated that further law enforcement action would not be needed in relation to the report.

