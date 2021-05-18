A resident in a neighborhood near downtown Fergus Falls reported to police on Friday that neighbor had two cameras set up pointing into their house.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was not able to make contact with the other neighbors at the time of the report, but left a message to discuss camera location.
