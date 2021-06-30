An ongoing issue between neighbors prompted a call to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday. 

Apparently one of the neighbors installed a new fence, concerned about their privacy and in response, the other raised their surveillance cameras so they could see over the fence. A responding officer stated that the complainant had questions regarding the legality of their neighbors camera placement. The officer advised the complainant that since the cameras were on the neighbor’s property they couldn’t be confiscated.

