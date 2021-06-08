The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a neighbor removing survey pins from a piece of property.
When a deputy made contact with the neighbor, the person stated that they removed the pin believing that it was an old square shaft that was placed in the ground by their father and was used to tie boats up to. The neighbor stated that they have a current lawsuit against the complainant but will replace the post until the case is settled by a judge. The neighbor stated that they did not know it was a survey monument.
