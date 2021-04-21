Fergus Falls police received a report of children throwing rocks at a garage from a resident on the 500 block of Stanton Avenue, Friday. The complainant told police several rocks were located in a driveway that was recently swept off. An officer noted that at the time of their response there was no damage to the garage, but stated that the resident was concerned about windows and other property. 

Police spoke to another person in the neighborhood who informed them that he had a juvenile son who had matched the description given by the complainant. Police told that person about the complaint and they agreed to speak with their son about it. That person informed an officer there were several neighborhood boys who played together. The person also told police they would have their son spread the word to stop throwing rocks.

