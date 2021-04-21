Fergus Falls police received a report of children throwing rocks at a garage from a resident on the 500 block of Stanton Avenue, Friday. The complainant told police several rocks were located in a driveway that was recently swept off. An officer noted that at the time of their response there was no damage to the garage, but stated that the resident was concerned about windows and other property.
Police spoke to another person in the neighborhood who informed them that he had a juvenile son who had matched the description given by the complainant. Police told that person about the complaint and they agreed to speak with their son about it. That person informed an officer there were several neighborhood boys who played together. The person also told police they would have their son spread the word to stop throwing rocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.