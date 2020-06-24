A dispute over the care of a dog brought a police officer to the 100 block of North Broadway Monday.

The daughter of the dog’s owner was taking care of the animal but felt a neighbor was harassing her. The neighbor told a Fergus Falls police officer the dog was being left outside without water for hours. She had taken it upon herself to give the dog water and untangle it from her patio furniture. She told the officer she was trying to help. The complainant told the officer she did not want help. The officer advised her to shorten the dog leash.

