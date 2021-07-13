A homeowner on the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday stating that their neighbor’s fence was in violation of city ordinance.

According to the caller, the fence goes too far down the property line and causes visual impairment. The caller also stated that the neighbor parks a truck in the driveway and with the fence, causes a safety issue. The complainant stated they nearly hit a group of people trying to get out of their driveway.

Law enforcement took a statement and forwarded it to city hall.

