Disturbances were reported Friday during a two-hour period at three different locations in Fergus Falls.
At 6:56 p.m. the police department received a call from a recovery center on Maryland Lane. A client was yelling that he was going to kill everyone. He had no weapons but was being belligerent and had been physical in the past. An officer found the man had become upset during a group session and had dumped out water and ice. The staff did not ask for police help after deciding to just let the client cool off.
At 7:27 p.m. staff members at a center on West Gustavus Avenue reported a male was throwing chairs at staff members.
The officer answering the call found the incident had been sparked when the man could not drink a whole gallon of milk.
Staff said they were trying a new med change and searching for other placement options. The man calmed down after talking to officers.
The third disturbance was reported at 8:59 p.m. when a male employee entered Olson Oil on West Lincoln and told a female employee on duty that another female was being raped outside the business place.
The man was arrested for DWI, criminal damage to property, fourth-degree assault on an officer and obstructing with forc
