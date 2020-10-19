An 81-year-old New York Mills man received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday when his 2007 Ford Ranger left U.S. Highway 10 in Pine Lake Township and rolled into a ditch.
Paul Leroy Greenwood was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The accident was reported at 8:07 a.m. The roadway was covered with snow and ice.
The Perham Fire and Ambulance, Perham Police Department and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the call.
Greenwood was wearing a seat belt.
