Nine people received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 59 in Mahnomen County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Office in Detroit Lakes, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was southbound and rounding a curve in Lake Grove Township when a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Venture rounding the same curve crossed the center line and attempted to cut back to the north bound lane. The Pontiac attempted to avoid a collision by entering the Venture’s lane and the two vehicles met head on.

Adam Daniel Lian, a 33-year-old Thief River Falls man, was transported to Mahnomen Health Center along with 33-year-old James Michael Berg of Thief River Falls.

The Chevrolet was driven by 28-year-old Alexandria Marie Brown of Ponsford. She was also transported to Mahnomen Health Care and with 20-year-old Talia Destiny Brown of Ponsford, 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Peake-Rogers of White Earth and four juveniles between the ages of 1 and 3 years of age.

The road surface was covered with snow and ice. The accident was reported at 9:18 p.m. All but one of the nine people involved in the accident, a 3-year-old girl, were wearing seat belts. No alcohol was involved.

