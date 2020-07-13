The female driver of a 2019 Nissan Murano suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Friday when a southbound Ford F-250 collided with her vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Highway 75 in Bluffton Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 54-year-old Leslie Ann Sullivan of Dickinson, North Dakota, was taken to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena after her eastbound vehicle was struck by the Ford pickup.
The driver of the F-250 was 17-year-old Gideon Moses Ervasti of Bertha.
A 2020 Dodge Ram, driven by 53-year-old Teresa Ann Manselle of Wadena was also mentioned by the State Patrol as being involved in the accident.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The State Patrol was assisted by personnel of the Wadena and Otter Tail Sheriff’s Offices and Tri-County EMS.
