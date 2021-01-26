At 12:21 p.m. a tractor-trailer stopped in the westbound lane of I-94 east of Evansville was rear-ended by a Nissan Altima driven by James Michael Fogerty of Prior Lake.
The 58-year-old Fogerty received nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.
On the scene with the Minnesota State Patrol was the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the 2017 Volvo semi was Kevin Mark Ternus of Ottertail. The 61-year-old trucker was not injured.
Seat belts were worn by both drivers. There was no alcohol involved. The road surface was dry.
