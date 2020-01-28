Ringdahl Ambulance and Dalton Fire and Ambulance responded to a call at 10 p.m. Monday after a CO2 alarm went off at a residence 5 ½ miles southwest of Dalton in Tumuli Township.
A female at the residence complained of a headache but no CO2 was detected in the house.
