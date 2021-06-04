A resident in the 700 block of West Channing Avenue reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Tuesday that while watching their doorbell camera they saw someone cutting the exhaust system off of their vehicle. 

When officers arrived they saw no around, and after checking underneath the vehicle found no cut marks on the pipes. An officer spoke with the complainant who claimed that there were two people who had walked off before law enforcement arrived. The caller also claimed to have heard the word “cutter” on camera, but again police confirmed there were no cut marks on the pipes. They also checked the area and did not locate anyone.

