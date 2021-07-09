A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday from a Fergus Falls resident about a scam involving hiring a drone pilot.
According to the caller, they received a request through an online website to photograph a location for property development with their drone. The actual site exists but has no development occurring. The complainant knew it was a scam as they have received prior attempts of the same.
No financial loss or private data was obtained from the complainant.
