A civil dispute required help from the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday because the caller was having difficulty receiving a vehicle.
The caller claimed that he was attempting to trade vehicles with another man and had a title of the vehicle written over to him, but the man’s wife did not approve of the sale and wouldn't release the vehicle to them. Law enforcement told the complainant it was a civil matter and advised them on civil procedures.
